Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions
Integrals Involving Logarithmic Functions
11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions

Integrals Involving Logarithmic Functions: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
28 of 0
Problem 28Multiple Choice

Evaluate the integral: 5lny420ydy{\displaystyle\int\frac{5\ln y^4}{20y}\,dy}