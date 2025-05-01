Skip to main content
11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions
Integrals Involving Logarithmic Functions
Problem 29Multiple Choice

Evaluate the integral: 1912xdx\displaystyle \int_{1}^{9} \frac{1}{2x} \, dx