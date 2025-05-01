Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
12. Techniques of Integration
Improper Integrals
12. Techniques of Integration

Improper Integrals: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
67 of 0
Problem 67Multiple Choice

Consider the infinite region bounded by the curve y=ln(x1) y = -\ln(x - 1) , the x x -axis, and the vertical line x=1 x = 1 . This region is revolved about the x x -axis to form a solid. Find the volume of the solid generated by this revolution.