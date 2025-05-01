Skip to main content
12. Techniques of Integration
Improper Integrals
12. Techniques of Integration

Improper Integrals: Videos & Practice Problems

Test the improper integral for convergence: 11dxx24x\int_{-1}^1\frac{dx}{x^2-4x}.