Analyze the piecewise function h ( x ) h(x) to determine if it satisfies the Mean Value Theorem criteria over the domain of h ( x ) = { 4 x − 5 , 0 ≤ x ≤ 3 3 x 2 − 2 x − 1 , 3 < x ≤ 5 h\left(x\right)=\begin{cases}4x-5,0\le x\le3\\ 3x^2-2x-1,3<x\le5\end{cases} .