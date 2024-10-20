Calculate the value of c c that satisfies the equation k ( b ) − k ( a ) b − a = k ′ ( c ) \frac{k\left(b\right)-k\left(a\right)}{b-a}=k^{\prime}\left(c\right) for the function k ( x ) k(x) defined as k ( x ) = { 2 x 3 + 12 , − 1 ≤ x ≤ 2 6 x 2 + 4 , 2 < x ≤ 3 k\left(x\right)=\begin{cases}2x^3+12,-1\le x\le2\\ 6x^2+4,2<x\le3\end{cases} .