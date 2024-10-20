Determine if the function h ( x ) h(x) satisfies the Mean Value Theorem requirements, where h ( x ) h(x) is defined as h ( x ) = { cos ⁡ x , 0 ≤ x < π 2 − 1 , x = π 2 h\left(x\right)=\begin{cases}\cos x,0\le x<\frac{\pi}{2}\\ -1,x=\frac{\pi}{2}\end{cases} .