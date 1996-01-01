Using the remainder term from the Taylor polynomial, determine an upper bound for the error when sin x \sin x is approximated by the third-degree polynomial x − x 3 6 x - \frac{x^3}{6} on the interval [ − π 3 , π 3 ] \left[-\frac{\pi}{3}, \frac{\pi}{3}\right] . Express your answer in scientific notation, rounded to 2 2 decimal places.