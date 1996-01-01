Using the remainder term from the Taylor polynomial, determine an upper bound for the error when tan x \tan x is approximated by the first-degree polynomial x x on the interval [ − π 4 , π 4 ] \left[-\frac{\pi}{4}, \frac{\pi}{4}\right] . Express your answer in 3 3 decimal places, and use the given graph of y = 2 sec 2 x tan x y=2\sec^{2}x\tan{x} to solve the problem.