Consider the functions f 1 ( x ) = 1 2 x 3 f_1\left(x\right)=\frac12x^3 and f 2 ( x ) = ∣ 1 2 x 3 ∣ f_2\left(x\right)=\left|\frac12x^3\right| . Graph them together and describe how applying the absolute value function in f 2 f_2 modifies the graph of f 1 f_1 .