11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions
Integrals Involving Logarithmic Functions
Integrals Involving Logarithmic Functions: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 22Multiple Choice

Evaluate the integral: 13x3x(3+3lnx)dx\displaystyle \int_{1}^{3} x^{3x}\bigl(3+3\ln x\bigr)\,dx