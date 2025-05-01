Skip to main content
11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions
Integrals Involving Logarithmic Functions
Integrals Involving Logarithmic Functions: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 23Multiple Choice

Evaluate the integral: 1614dxx14x2{{{\displaystyle\int_{\frac16}^{\frac14}\frac{dx}{x\sqrt{1-4x^2}}}}}