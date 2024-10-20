In a trigonometry class, students are asked to compute the limit lim ⁡ x → 0 [ t ( x ) x ] \lim_{x\rightarrow0}\left\lbrack\frac{t\left(x\right)}{x}\right\rbrack , where t ( x ) t\left(x\right) represents the tangent of x x ∘ ^{\circ} as x x approaches 0 0 . Which of the following options correctly represents the value of this limit?