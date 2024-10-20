f ′ ( x ) = 0 f^{\prime}\left(x\right)=0 at x = 3 x=3 and x = 5 x=5 , f ( x ) f\left(x\right) has a local maximum at x = 3 x=3 , f ( x ) f\left(x\right) has a local minimum at x = 5 x=5 , f ( x ) f\left(x\right) has an absolute maximum at x = 1 x=1 , and f ( x ) f\left(x\right) has an absolute minimum at x = 6.5 x=6.5 , f ′ ( x ) < 0 f^{\prime}\left(x\right)<0 on ( 1 , 3 ) \left(1,3\right) and ( 5 , 6.5 ) \left(5,6.5\right) , and f ′ ( x ) < 0 f^{\prime}\left(x\right)<0 on ( 3 , 5 ) \left(3,5\right)