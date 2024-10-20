Do the following properties correctly describe the graph of f ( x ) f\left(x\right) on [ 0 , 8 ] [0,8] ? Justify if incorrect.

f ′ ( 2 ) f^{\prime}\left(2\right) and f ′ ( 4 ) f^{\prime}\left(4\right) are undefined, f ′ ( 6 ) = 0 f^{\prime}\left(6\right)=0 , f ( x ) f\left(x\right) has local minima at x = 4 x=4 and x = 6 x=6 , f ( x ) f\left(x\right) has a local maximum at x = 2 x=2 , f ( x ) f\left(x\right) has an absolute maximum at x = 0 x=0 , f ( x ) f\left(x\right) has an absolute minimum at x = 6 x=6