12. Techniques of Integration
Improper Integrals
12. Techniques of Integration

Improper Integrals: Videos & Practice Problems

Determine whether the improper integral converges or diverges, and find its value if it converges: 31x2+6xdx\int_3^{\infty}\frac{1}{x^2+6x}\,dx.