12. Techniques of Integration
Improper Integrals
Improper Integrals: Videos & Practice Problems

Determine whether the improper integral converges or diverges, and find its value if it converges: 0x2ex3dx\int_{0}^{\infty} x^{2} e^{-x^{3}}\,dx.