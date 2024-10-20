The function g ( x ) = 4 x sin ⁡ x g(x)=4x\sin x on [ 0 , 3 ] \left\lbrack0,3\right\rbrack is given. A fixed point of ﻿ g g g﻿ is where ﻿ g ( x ) = x . g(x) = x. g(x)=x.﻿ Using preliminary analysis and graphing, what is a good initial approximation for the fixed point of ﻿ g g g﻿?



