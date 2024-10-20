The function f ( x ) = x 4 − 9 x 3 + 20 x 2 f\left(x\right)=x^4-9x^3+20x^2 has a root of multiplicity 2 2 at x = 0 x=0 . Apply both the traditional Newton's method and the modified Newton's method starting from x 0 = 0.5 x_0=0.5 to find x 3 x_3 . Which method provides a closer approximation to the root?

Modified Newton's method (for multiplicity 2 2 ):