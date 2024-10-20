The function ﻿ g ( x ) = tan ⁡ ( x 4 ) g\left(x)=\tan\left(\frac{x}{4}\right.\right) g(x)=tan(4x​)﻿ on ( − 2 π , 2 π ) \left(-2\pi,2\pi\right) is given. A fixed point of ﻿ g g g﻿ is where ﻿ g ( x ) = x . g(x) = x. g(x)=x.﻿ Using preliminary analysis and graphing, what is a good initial approximation for the fixed point of ﻿ g g g﻿?