A uniform thin rod of total mass M M lies along the y y -axis from y = − L y=-L to y = L y=L . Let G G be the gravitational constant. Find the x x -component of the gravitational acceleration at the point ( a , 0 ) (a,0) with a > 0 a>0 . By summing contributions from each mass element and passing to an integral, one obtains the formula g x ( a ) = G M a 2 L ∫ − L L d y ( a 2 + y 2 ) 3 2 \displaystyle g_{x}(a)=\frac{G M a}{2L}\int_{-L}^{L}\frac{dy}{(a^2+y^2)^{\frac32}} .