A car traveling along a straight road has a velocity in m / s \text{m}/\text{s} represented by the graph of v = f ( t ) v = f(t) on the interval 0 ≤ t ≤ 12 0 \leq t \leq 12 , as shown. The time t t is in seconds. Divide [ 0 , 12 ] [0,12] into n = 2 n = 2 subintervals: [ 0 , 6 ] [0,6] and [ 6 , 12 ] [6,12] . Estimate the displacement of the car on [ 0 , 12 ] [0,12] by assuming that the car travels at a constant velocity equal to the value of v v evaluated at the midpoint of each subinterval.