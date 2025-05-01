Skip to main content
1. Limits and Continuity
Finding Limits Algebraically
Finding Limits Algebraically: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 294Multiple Choice

Arrange the following functions in order from the one that grows most slowly to the one that grows most rapidly.
a. ex3e^{\frac{x}{3}}
b. x4xx^{4x}
c. exe^{x}
d. (lnx)2x(\ln{x})^{2x}