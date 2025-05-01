Skip to main content
1. Limits and Continuity
Finding Limits Algebraically
1. Limits and Continuity

Finding Limits Algebraically

Problem 295Multiple Choice

Determine whether the following statement is true or false:
As xx\to\infty, f(x)=5x+3f\left(x\right)=\sqrt{5x+3} grows faster than g(x)=x+3g\left(x\right)=\sqrt{x+3}.