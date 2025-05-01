Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions
Derivatives of Exponential & Logarithmic Functions
6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions

Derivatives of Exponential & Logarithmic Functions: Videos & Practice Problems

Learn ConceptsPracticeWorksheet
97 of 0
Problem 97Multiple Choice

Differentiate the function y=7e3x2y=7e^{\tfrac{3x}{2}} with respect to xx.