Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions
Derivatives of Exponential & Logarithmic Functions
6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions

Derivatives of Exponential & Logarithmic Functions: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
98 of 0
Problem 98Multiple Choice

Find dydx\dfrac{dy}{dx} for y=13xe3x19e3xy=\dfrac{1}{3}x e^{3x}-\dfrac{1}{9}e^{3x}.