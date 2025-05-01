Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions
Integrals Involving Logarithmic Functions
11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions

Integrals Involving Logarithmic Functions: Videos & Practice Problems

Learn ConceptsPracticeWorksheet
30 of 0
Problem 30Multiple Choice

Evaluate the integral: 126x3x2+2dx\displaystyle\int_1^2\frac{6x}{3x^2 + 2}\,dx