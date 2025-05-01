Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Indefinite Integrals
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals

Indefinite Integrals: Videos & Practice Problems

Learn ConceptsPracticeWorksheet
131 of 0
Problem 131Multiple Choice

Compute the integral (u1u)(u+1u)du\int\left(u - \frac{1}{u}\right)\left(u + \frac{1}{u}\right)\,du.