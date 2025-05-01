Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Indefinite Integrals
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals

Indefinite Integrals: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
132 of 0
Problem 132Multiple Choice

Evaluate the integral xcos(3x32)dx{\displaystyle\int\sqrt{x}\cos\bigl(3x^{\frac32}\bigr)\,dx}.