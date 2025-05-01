Skip to main content
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Indefinite Integrals
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals

Indefinite Integrals: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 158Multiple Choice

Using a standard integral table, evaluate the following indefinite integral.
x225xdx\int\frac{\sqrt{x^2 - 25}}{x}\,dx