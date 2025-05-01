Skip to main content
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Indefinite Integrals
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals

Indefinite Integrals: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 159Multiple Choice

Evaluate the integral by using an appropriate substitution and known integral formulas.
x2+4x(x2+5)2dx\int\frac{x^2 + 4x}{\bigl(x^2 + 5\bigr)^2}\,dx