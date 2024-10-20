Consider the function f ( x ) = x + 2 cot ⁡ − 1 x f\left(x\right)=x+2\cot^{-1}x on the interval [ − 3 , 3 ] \left\lbrack-\sqrt3,\sqrt3\right\rbrack . Find the critical points of f f and use the First Derivative Test to classify these points. Then, determine the absolute maximum and minimum values of f f on the specified interval (if there are any).