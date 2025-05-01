Let I = ∫ 4 − x 2 d x \displaystyle I=\int\sqrt{4 - x^2}\,dx . Using integration by parts, the integral can be written as:

∫ 4 − x 2 d x = A x 4 − x 2 + B ∫ 1 4 − x 2 d x \displaystyle\int\sqrt{4 - x^2}\,dx=Ax\sqrt{4 - x^2}+B\int\frac{1}{\sqrt{4 - x^2}}\,dx