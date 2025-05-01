Skip to main content
11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions
Integrals Involving Logarithmic Functions
11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions

Integrals Involving Logarithmic Functions: Videos & Practice Problems

Evaluate the integral: dxxlog2x\displaystyle\int\dfrac{dx}{x\log_2x}