11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions
Integrals Involving Logarithmic Functions
Integrals Involving Logarithmic Functions: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 13Multiple Choice

Compute the integral: 1x(lnx)4dx\displaystyle \int \frac{1}{x(\ln x)^4}\,dx