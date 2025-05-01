Skip to main content
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Initial Value Problems
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals

Initial Value Problems: Videos & Practice Problems

Solve the initial value problem: d2ydx2=4e3x\displaystyle \frac{d^2y}{dx^2} = 4e^{-3x} , y(0)=2y^{\prime}(0)=2, y(0)=0 y(0) = 0 .