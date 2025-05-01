Skip to main content
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Initial Value Problems
Find the function y=f(x) y = f(x) that passes through (0,1) (0, -1) and whose slope at each point is 4e2x 4e^{2x} .