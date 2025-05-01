Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
8. Definite Integrals
Riemann Sums
8. Definite Integrals

Riemann Sums: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
120 of 0
Problem 120Multiple Choice

Determine the minimum number of subintervals needed so that the Trapezoidal Rule approximates the integral 13(t3+3t)dt\displaystyle\int_{1}^{3}\bigl(t^{3} + 3t\bigr)\,dt with an error of magnitude less than 10410^{-4}.