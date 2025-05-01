Skip to main content
8. Definite Integrals
Riemann Sums
8. Definite Integrals

Riemann Sums: Videos & Practice Problems

Determine the minimum number of subintervals needed so that the Trapezoidal Rule approximates the integral 40(5x23)dx\displaystyle\int_{-4}^{0}\bigl(5x^2 - 3\bigr)\,dx with an error of magnitude less than 10410^{-4}.