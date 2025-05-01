Skip to main content
1. Limits and Continuity
Finding Limits Algebraically
Finding Limits Algebraically: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 265Multiple Choice

Evaluate the limit.
limxπcscxcotx\displaystyle\lim_{x \to\pi^{-}} \frac{\csc x}{\cot x}