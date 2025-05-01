Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
1. Limits and Continuity
Finding Limits Algebraically
1. Limits and Continuity

Finding Limits Algebraically: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
264 of 0
Problem 264Multiple Choice

Evaluate the limit.
limx4x+5x+2\displaystyle\lim_{x \rightarrow\infty} \frac{\sqrt{4x+5}}{\sqrt{x+2}}