Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions
Integrals Involving Inverse Trigonometric Functions
11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions

Integrals Involving Inverse Trigonometric Functions: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
44 of 0
Problem 44Multiple Choice

Evaluate the integral dx5+(x+2)2\displaystyle \int \frac{dx}{5+(x+2)^2}.