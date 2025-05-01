Skip to main content
11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions
Integrals Involving Inverse Trigonometric Functions
Integrals Involving Inverse Trigonometric Functions: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 45Multiple Choice

Evaluate π6π65cosθ1+4sin2θdθ\int_{-\frac{\pi}{6}}^{\frac{\pi}{6}}\frac{5\cos\theta}{1+4\sin^2\theta}\,d\theta.