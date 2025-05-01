Skip to main content
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Indefinite Integrals
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals

Indefinite Integrals: Videos & Practice Problems

173 of 0
Problem 173Multiple Choice

Evaluate the integral by using an appropriate substitution and known integral formula.
5xxdx\int\frac{\sqrt{5 - x}}{\sqrt{x}}\,dx