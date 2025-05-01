Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Initial Value Problems
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals

Initial Value Problems: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
20 of 0
Problem 20Multiple Choice

Solve the initial value problem d3rdt3=sint{\displaystyle\frac{d^3r}{dt^3}=\sin t}, with the initial conditions r(0)=1r^{\prime\prime}(0)=1, r(0)=0r^{\prime}(0)=0, r(0)=2r(0)=2.