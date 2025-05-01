Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Initial Value Problems
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals

Initial Value Problems: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
19 of 0
Problem 19Multiple Choice

Solve the initial value problem dydx=(2x+3x)2 {\displaystyle\frac{dy}{dx}=\left(2x+\frac{3}{x}\right)^2} , y(1)=4y(1)=4.