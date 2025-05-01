Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
8. Definite Integrals
Introduction to Definite Integrals
8. Definite Integrals

Introduction to Definite Integrals: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
79 of 0
Problem 79Multiple Choice

If 14f(x)dx=6\displaystyle\int_1^4f(x)\,dx=6, compute 1432f(x)dx\displaystyle\int_1^4\frac{3}{2}f(x)\,dx.