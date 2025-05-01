Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
8. Definite Integrals
Introduction to Definite Integrals
8. Definite Integrals

Introduction to Definite Integrals: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
80 of 0
Problem 80Multiple Choice

Evaluate the definite integral: π2π21sin2xdx{\displaystyle\int_{-\frac{\pi}{2}}^{\frac{\pi}{2}}\sqrt{1-\sin^2x}\,dx}