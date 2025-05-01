The first derivative of a continuous function f ( x ) f\left(x\right) is f ′ ( x ) = ( x 2 − 2 x ) ( x − 1 ) 2 f^{\prime}\left(x\right)=\left(x^2-2x\right)\left(x-1\right)^2 . Find the second derivative of f ( x ) f\left(x\right) and sketch the general shape of its graph.