The first derivative of a continuous function f ( x ) f\left(x\right) is f ′ ( x ) = cot ⁡ ( x 3 ) f^{\prime}\left(x\right)=\cot\left(\frac{x}{3}\right) on ( 0 , 3 π ) \left(0,3\pi\right) . Find the second derivative of f ( x ) f\left(x\right) and sketch the general shape of its graph.